Cyclone Amphan: PM Narendra Modi arrives in West Bengal to take stock of situation

Besides conducting aerial surveys, the Prime Minister will take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

Published: 22nd May 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:13 PM

By ANI

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the Kolkata Airport to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct an aerial survey. He was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Prime Minister will take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys in West Bengal and Odisha today.

Besides conducting aerial surveys, the Prime Minister will take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debashree Chaudhuree, who hail from West Bengal and Odisha, are accompanying the Prime Minister.

This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to West Bengal this year, only state apart from Uttar Pradesh where he has had multiple visits this year.

He first visited on January 11-12 for the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust, dedicating to the nation cultural heritage projects like a new museum at Old Currency Building and a programme at Belur Math.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee said that Rs 1,000 crore fund has been created for restoration work for areas affected due to cyclone Amphan, which has claimed lives of 72 people in the state. (ANI)

