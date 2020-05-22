Delhi AIIMS mess worker dies of COVID-19, doctors' body alleges precaution lapse

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mess worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from the RPC canteen succumbed to Covid-19, according to Resident Doctors Association (RDA).

He died because the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures, RDA said.

The RDA wrote a letter to the institute's Director on Friday alleging that the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures as demanded by it more than a month ago.



The doctors' body also alleged that the hostel superintendent tried to present the death as a case of possible cardiac event. It demanded the resignation of the superintendent and the senior warden for the incident.

"We also demand testing of all mess workers and residents after diligent contact tracing and compensation for the grieving family of the mess worker who was serving us during the pandemic," the letter said