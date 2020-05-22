STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi AIIMS mess worker dies of COVID-19, doctors' body alleges precaution lapse

The doctors' body also alleged that the hostel superintendent tried to present the death as a case of possible cardiac event.

Published: 22nd May 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mess worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from the RPC canteen succumbed to Covid-19, according to Resident Doctors Association (RDA).

He died because the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures, RDA said.

The RDA wrote a letter to the institute's Director on Friday alleging that the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures as demanded by it more than a month ago.
 
The doctors' body also alleged that the hostel superintendent tried to present the death as a case of possible cardiac event. It demanded the resignation of the superintendent and the senior warden for the incident.

"We also demand testing of all mess workers and residents after diligent contact tracing and compensation for the grieving family of the mess worker who was serving us during the pandemic," the letter said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi AIIMS RDA mess worker's death
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp