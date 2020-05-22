Delhi Police control room remains closed for 5 days after 7 people test COVID-19 positive

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police's Wireless Control Room in West district has been shut for five days as seven people have tested positive for COVID-19.

As the cases were reported in the control room, 30 staff members were advised to stay under home quarantine.

"Seven people were found positive for COVID-19 at the Wireless Control Room in West district. 30 staff members were advised home quarantine. The control room has been shut for five days," said Delhi Police on Thursday.

India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally to 1,18,447, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection.