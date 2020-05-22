Fadnavis, BJP demonstrate against Maharashtra government, demand Rs 50,000 crore package

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders staged a 'Sarkar Jagao' demonstration outside their party office, demanding the state government to announce a Rs 50,000-crore package for farmers, labourers and workers of the unorganised sector.

"We have started the 'Save Maharashtra' campaign as it is the worst hit COVID-19 state. This campaign is not 'Sarkar Bhagao Andolan' (remove the government), but 'Sarkar Jagao Andolan' (wake the government)," Fadnavis told media persons here.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Speaking about the condition of farmers amid the lockdown, he said: "Farmers are in distress. Kharif season is starting. Framers do not have money. The government should announce Rs 50,000 crore package for those who work in villages and in unorganised sectors."

Claiming that Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra has failed on all fronts, he said: "Patients are not getting ambulances on time. They die after sitting for 8 hours on roads, no food is available in quarantine centres and no beds in hospitals. Private hospitals are charging in lakhs and poor cannot afford treatment expenses. The government did not acquire any private hospitals even after announcing their acquisition."

Fadnavis demanded free treatment for COVID-19 patients and said patients with COVID symptoms must be admitted to hospitals. "80 per cent beds in the private hospitals should be arranged on government's rate and it should monitor everything to give relief to COVID patients," he stressed.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 41,642 coronavirus cases.