Five more OPPO employees test positive in Greater Noida

According to reliable company sources, five more employees have now tested positive, taking the tally of positive cases to 11.

Published: 22nd May 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 02:47 PM

By IANS

NOIDA: As Greater Noida faces the maximum brunt of Covid-19 spread in Lockdown 4.0, five more OPPO employees have now tested positive for the dreaded virus.

These employees are among the 3,000 workers (30 per cent of the company's workforce) who underwent Covid-19 test after six workers had tested positive last week at the Chinese smartphone brand's factory in Kasna, Greater Noida, leading to suspension of all operations till further notice.

"The company has asked us to stay at home till further notice," an OPPO worker told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, an OPPO India spokesperson said in a statement that they have conducted Covid-19 test on more than 3,000 employees, the results of which were awaited.

"In the wake of the current situation, we have suspended all our operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and will allow only those employees to return to work who have tested negative. The employees who test positive will be taken to the quarantine facilities for treatment," the company spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, another Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, said earlier this week that its manufacturing unit in Kasna never stopped production since its reopening on May 9, and the two third-party construction workers at one of its upcoming sites, who were earlier found Covid-19 positive, have now tested negative in fresh tests.

The company said that no worker at the Vivo factory has been found Covid-19 positive till now.

"As per the latest test reports, both the workers have been found Covid-19 negative," said the company.

The two construction workers were earlier misdiagnosed at the construction site of the new Vivo manufacturing plant which is 15 km away from the operational factory and is managed by a third-party construction company.

Vivo said the operational facility continues to abide by all the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety and well-being of its current 3,000 employees (30 per cent of the total workforce) that continue to work at the Greater Noida facility.

Noida has seen over 300 Covid-19 cases till date. With the spike in the number of coronavirus patients, the number of containment zones is also increasing steadily. At present, the district has a total of 63 containment zones.

Oppo employees coronavirus positive Greater Noida lockdown 4 coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
