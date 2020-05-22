STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC seeks NIA's reply on Navlakha's interim bail plea on medical grounds

Navlakha, 67, said he is lodged in Tihar jail during a period where the entire nation is gripped with the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly COVID-19 virus.

Published: 22nd May 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday sought NIA's response on a plea by civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha seeking interim bail in the Bhima Koregaon violence case on the ground that due to his advanced age, he was vulnerable of catching virus in prison during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to the NIA on the plea and asked the agency to file its response and listed the matter for further hearing on May 27.

Navlakha had surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 14 in pursuance to the Supreme Court's direction.

He is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NIA, opposed the plea saying the grounds in the interim bail were rejected by the Supreme Court when Navlakh had sought extension of his protection from arrest on grounds of ongoing pandemic.

Navlakha, 67, said he is lodged in Tihar jail during a period where the entire nation is gripped with the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly COVID-19 virus.

The plea said given his advanced age, he is vulnerable to catching any infections/virus, especially in a crowded environment like prison.

The applicant is a senior citizen suffering from Colonic Polyposis, Chronic Gastritis and lactose intolerance, which can be controlled only through timely and regular medication and a very controlled diet.

"Furthermore, while he was in NIA's custody during interrogation, he was diagnosed by high blood pressure by the doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, which condition all the more increases the risk of his morbidity," it said.

On March 16, the apex court had dismissed his anticipatory bail and had granted three weeks time to surrender.

On April 8, he again moved the Supreme Court seeking time to surrender citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The Top court had asked him to surrender in one week.

While dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Navlakha and civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, the apex court had said their petitions cannot be maintained in view of the bar contained in 43D(4) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Section 43D(4) of the UAPA bars grant of anticipatory bail to a person accused of having committed an offence punishable under this Act.

In August 2018, Navlakha was arrested by the Pune Police from his Delhi residence  following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

The transit remand order was, however, set aside by the Delhi High Court.

According to Pune Police, inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 had triggered caste violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day.

The police alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists.

Earlier this year, investigation in the case was transferred from Maharashtra Police to the NIA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Navlakha Bhima Koregaon violence case Navlakha bail plea
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp