India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases; death toll mounts to 3,583

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 66,330, while 48,533 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Medics attend to a suspected COVID-19 patient at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Thursday May 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the virus has climbed to 3,583, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,18,447 in the country.

There has been an increase of 148 deaths and 6,088 cases since Thursday 8 am, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 66,330, while 48,533 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 40.97 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 148 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 64 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, six from West Bengal, five from Telangana, four from Rajasthan, three from Madhya Pradesh, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Haryana and Punjab.

The death toll reached 45 in Telangana, 41 in Karnataka and 39 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 20 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 15 deaths while Bihar has registered 11 and Odisha seven deaths.

Kerala and Assam have reported four deaths each so far.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each, while Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 41,642 followed by Tamil Nadu at 13,967, Gujarat at 12,905, Delhi at 11,659 Rajasthan at 6,227, Madhya Pradesh at 5,981 and Uttar Pradesh at 5,515, according to the health ministry data updated in the morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,197 in West Bengal, 2,647 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,028 in Punjab.

It has risen to 1,982 in Bihar, 1,699 in Telangana, 1,605 in Karnataka,1,449 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,10 in Odisha.

Haryana has reported 1,031 coronavirus infection cases so far while Kerala has 690 cases.

A total of 290 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 217 in Chandigarh.

Assam has reported 203 cases, Tripura has 173, Himachal Pradesh has 152, Uttarakhand has 146, Chhattisgarh has 128, and Goa has registered 52 cases so far.

Ladakh has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Manipur has 25 cases, Puducherry has registered 20 cases and Meghalaya has 14 cases.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each till how.

"1,620 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR."

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

