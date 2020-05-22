STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways resumes booking of reserved tickets through counters, portals





Passengers buy railway tickets from the counters at Bhubaneswar railway station after the authorities eased restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 22 2020. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Friday opened its reservation counters and portals for booking and cancellation of reserved tickets. Passenger train services had remained shut for weeks during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

"From today booking/cancellation of reserved tickets shall also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees and through authorised agents of IRCTC along with Passenger Reservation System counters of reservation centres and Common Service Centers," said the Indian Railways.

In Delhi, people gathered outside the Rail Reservation Centre of New Delhi Railway Station as reservation counters and Common Service Centers to book train tickets.

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday had said that the Indian Railways will be opening its reservation counters for booking of reserved tickets in a phased manner from May 22.

The statement also read that the Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by state governments as per the existing protocols.

Opening of all these booking facilities once again will mark an important step in the graded restoration of passenger railway services and making the task of ticket booking easy for all prospective travellers from all parts of India in reserved trains.

The Ministry also said that the zonal railways will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

