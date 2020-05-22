STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Is it Diwali, Chath already? Migrants face heartbreaking queries from kids about sudden home visit

While the government has permitted construction activities, the labourers say its not the same work for them on the ground.

Published: 22nd May 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants collect food packets after arriving via special train at Prayagraj railway station during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Prayagraj Friday May 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GURGAON: Mohan Jha, a migrant labourer from Bihar, called his family excitedly to inform that he was finally boarding the train back home but was left numb with his five-year-old's question --"is it Diwali already?" He did not have the heart to tell his son that they might not be able to celebrate the festival this year as he had no work.

Jha, who worked as a construction worker in Sohna near Gurgaon, has been out of work since the lockdown was announced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Struggling for nearly two months and managing to eat at community kitchens, he was finally able to board a train this week to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

"I was trying to go back since two months. After a long wait my chance to board the train finally came. I called home in relief and my son asked if it is Diwali time already that I am coming back home. He had several questions about why is Diwali coming in summer this year. I felt heartbroken. I could not tell him that there may be no Diwali this year as there is no work," he told PTI.

"I am sure he might be expecting that I will be getting gifts for him too but I will have to disappoint him for some time now," he added.

Refusing to be clicked, Jha said, "My misery cannot be captured by any camera. All the world has to offer us is sympathy and nothing more."

Bharat Babu, who worked at the same construction site, said, "For our children, we are only home when it is Diwali or Chath time. They are too young to understand why are we making this surprise visit back home or that there may be no going back. The virus will deprive us of many Diwalis it seems".

While the government has permitted construction activities, the labourers say its not the same work for them on the ground.

"The contractors say there is no raw material and government has also given extra time to finish construction so there is no hurry. If the contractors still keep us, they will have to pay our balance, so nobody wants to keep us for now," Babu said.

Sharing the same concerns, 42-year-old Manjhi Kumar said, "I have been in Gurgaon for seven years and I was planning to bring my family here this year. My son was very excited about studying in a city school but all of those plans will have to be put off now. Don't know if I myself will come back here or will look for work there only."

"I had saved some money but now all of it is being used as there is no new income. My wife who used to work as a domestic help is also out of work. How long will we survive on the limited savings," he added.

Over 40,000 migrants left for Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Barauni and Kishanganj on Thursday from different places in Haryana through Shramik Special Trains.

According to the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, so far over 2.38 lakh migrants have been sent home from the state.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of virus and the lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

Throwing economic activities out of gear, the lockdown rendered many homeless and out of money, beginning an exodus of migrants to their home states.

While trains and buses are being arranged for them, lakhs of them continue to wait for their "chance" as they struggle to make ends meet.

"I had registered as soon as the trains were announced and I managed to get my chance after struggling for weeks. I had no other option than to wait," Manjhi Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 India Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp