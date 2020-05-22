STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Locusts from Pakistan enter Indian states, threaten standing crops

India has proposed a coordinated response to tackle Desert Locust along the border to Pakistan and also offered to facilitate the supply of insecticide Malathion to Islamabad for the same.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers bang steel utensils in a bid to clear locusts from their farmlands.

Villagers bang steel utensils in a bid to clear locusts from their farmlands. (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Rajasthan is the most affected state, the spokesperson informed.

"During the current year, locust swarms have entered India earlier than their normal time of June and July. States are adopting various means to control the swarm of locust," said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Meanwhile, to deal with a common enemy, India has proposed a coordinated response to tackle Desert Locust along the border to Pakistan and also offered to facilitate the supply of insecticide Malathion to Islamabad for the same.

India has suggested to Pakistan that both countries should coordinate locust control operation along the border. India has also offered to supply pesticide Malathion to Iran to carry out Desert Locust control operations in its Sistan-Balochistan and South Khorasan provinces, the sources said.

While Tehran has responded positively to New Delhi's offer, Pakistan is yet to make up its mind. Sources said it "remains to be seen if Pakistan will rise above its narrow-minded approach."

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
locust swarms standing crops locust attack
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp