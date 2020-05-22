STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mayawati slams Ashok Gehlot govt for charging bus fare from UP govt for transporting Kota students

She also accused the Ashok Gehlot government of doing politics on the issue of migrant workers.

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for demanding payment of over Rs 36 lakh for transporting students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota to Agra and Jhansi, saying, the move shows its "depravity" and "inhumanity".

"The demand put forth by the Congress government in Rajasthan in front of Uttar Pradesh government to pay them Rs 36.36 lakh for transporting its students from Kota to the home state shows its depravity and inhumanity. Such disgusting politics going on between the two neighbours is extremely sad," tweeted Mayawati (translated from Hindi).

She also accused the Ashok Gehlot government of doing politics on the issue of migrant workers.

"On the one hand, the Congress government in Rajasthan is charging exorbitant fare from students for buses to return to their homes, while on the other hand, they are claiming to provide buses for transporting the migrants to Uttar Pradesh. How appropriate or humane is this kind of political game?" she added.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also expressed grief over the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and urged the Centre to step up efforts in supporting the state.

"Also, the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal is very saddening. Life has been badly affected. The Centre should come forward and help the state government in restoring normalcy there," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayawati Congress NSP Ashot Gehlot Kota students lockdonw coronavirus COVID 19 cases
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents temporally related to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp