Rahul Gandhi 'disturbed' over Amphan mayhem

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's to West Bengal and Odisha for taking the stock of the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too expressed his concern over the loss of lives.

"The widespread devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan in West Bengal & Odisha is disturbing. My condolences to the families of those who have perished & I pray the injured make a speedy recovery. I offer my support to the brave people of these two states in this time of crisis," Gandhi tweeted.

The widespread devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan in West Bengal & Odisha is disturbing. My condolences to the families of those who have perished & I pray the injured make a speedy recovery. I offer my support to the brave people of these two states in this time of crisis. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2020

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the storm left at least 72 people dead and many homeless besides snapping electricity, internet connection and other communication tools in large parts of the state.

"I have requested the Prime Minister to pay a visit to the affected areas of the state, mainly the coastal districts situated along the Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas," she said, adding that everything has been ruined by the cyclone.

The super Cyclone has been the deadliest one since 1999, to make a landfall in the bay of Bengal area.