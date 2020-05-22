STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways ferried 31 lakh people in Shramik Special trains

According to the railways, the opening of booking centres will mark an important step in graded restoration of passenger railway services.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian railways has transported more than 31 lakh passengers in the 2,317 Shramik Special trains it operated since May 1.

A senior railway ministry official here said that on Thursday, the national transporter operated 269 trains from several parts of the country to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists.

He said till Thursday, the railways had operated 2,317 Shramik Special trains and ferried over 31 lakh people across the country. The national transporter has also started operating 15 pairs of special air conditioned trains across several cities.

The railways said it will start 100 pairs of special trains from June 1 and bookings for the same started on Thursday morning. However, after booking the tickets online through the IRCTC website and mobile application, the national transporter from Friday opened the bookings from the passenger rail counters, post offices across the country and also allowed the IRCTC agents to book the tickets.

According to the railways, the opening of booking centres will mark an important step in graded restoration of passenger railway services.

From Friday onwards, the railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the Common Service Centres and ticketing agents. The running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local state governments as per the existing protocols.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik Special trains Indian Railways migrant workers coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp