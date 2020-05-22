Railways ferried 31 lakh people in Shramik Special trains

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian railways has transported more than 31 lakh passengers in the 2,317 Shramik Special trains it operated since May 1.

A senior railway ministry official here said that on Thursday, the national transporter operated 269 trains from several parts of the country to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists.

He said till Thursday, the railways had operated 2,317 Shramik Special trains and ferried over 31 lakh people across the country. The national transporter has also started operating 15 pairs of special air conditioned trains across several cities.

The railways said it will start 100 pairs of special trains from June 1 and bookings for the same started on Thursday morning. However, after booking the tickets online through the IRCTC website and mobile application, the national transporter from Friday opened the bookings from the passenger rail counters, post offices across the country and also allowed the IRCTC agents to book the tickets.

According to the railways, the opening of booking centres will mark an important step in graded restoration of passenger railway services.

From Friday onwards, the railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the Common Service Centres and ticketing agents. The running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local state governments as per the existing protocols.