Senior official tests positive for COVID at Rail Bhavan

NEW DELHI: A senior railway official, who worked on the restructuring of the Railway Protection Force Service tested positive for novel coronavirus, becoming the third such case at Rail Bhawan, the headquarters of the Indian Railways.

According to railway ministry officials, woman staffer had visited the Rail Bhavan on May 13, after which the ministry office was shut down for sanitisation purposes for two days after a RPF staffer tested positive for the disease.

The official said the railway employee who has now tested positive stays at the Commonwealth Games Village apartments where many senior officers of the railways reside. Officials said a joint-secretary level officer working closely with her has been sent to 14 day home quarantine, while some junior staffers have been asked to isolate themselves.

Sources said the officer is diabetic and had taken all precautions required to shield herself from the disease. However, she only has a mild fever and is under watchp at home.

The first case was reported from the RPF posted in the Rail Bhawan on May 11, who had visited the fourth floor office. And few days later, a contractual worker in charge of driving out monkeys from the building with his langoor got infected.

