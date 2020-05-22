STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two NDRF teams airlifted to West Bengal, Odisha from Pune

Two teams of the NDRF were airlifted on Thursday from Pune to join rescue operations in cyclone-hit West Bengal and Odisha.

Published: 22nd May 2020 01:15 AM

NDRF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted on Thursday from Pune to join rescue operations in cyclone-hit West Bengal and Odisha, said an official.

The tropical cyclone 'Amphan' hit coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday.

The monstrous cyclone tore through West Bengal where 72 people were killed and two districts were completely devastated with thousands of people left homeless, bridges washed away and low-lying areas in waist deep water.

It also wreaked havoc in Odisha, damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

Odisha government officials estimated that the cyclone has affected around 44.8 lakh people in the state.

We have sent 80 people in these two teams to West Bengal and Odisha.

The flight took off on Thursday evening from Pune's Lohegaon airport, the official said here.

We have sent the teams with proper precaution for COVID-19 as well.

We will be facing two challenges at the same time rescue operations and coronavirus infection, he said.

The teams underwent special training as NDRF personnel will have to rescue and support people and avoid any contact with them at the same time, he added.

