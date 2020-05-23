STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid lockdown, Maharashtra Home Minister warns of strict action against cybercriminals

Maharashtra has witnessed an increase in cases of cybercrimes since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

For representational purposes.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has decided to take strict action against cybercriminals in a bid to curb fake and objectionable messages on social media.

The State has witnessed an increase in cases of cybercrimes since the imposition of lockdown.

According to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok are being used by some people to spread hate messages and for promoting crimes against women.

"Since lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra, the rate of cybercrimes has increased in the state. On WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, people are posting messages instigating violence against women and videos that can create hatred and rift in society. Acid attacks on women and rape were being promoted. Such videos and posts are highly condemnable," Deshmukh said on Saturday.

"Maharashtra will not leave anyone who posts such videos and messages and the strictest action will be taken against cybercriminals," he added.

Recently in Maharashtra, TikTok star Faisal Siddiqui, who has over 13 million followers, shared a video that shows him throwing a liquid on the face of a girl and intimidating her for leaving him for another person. In the next scene, the face of the girl is shown in heavy red make up portrayed as a victim of acid burns.

In this regard, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal seeking Siddiqui's arrest for posting a video allegedly instigating people to attack women. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp