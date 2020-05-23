STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eyeing to provide job to every labourer in village, Madhya Pradesh launches Shram Siddhi campaign

Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the new scheme while interacting with village sarpanches and labourers of some village panchayat video conferencing on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eyeing to give jobs to each and every labourer, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Shram Siddhi campaign in every village panchayat of the state, starting from Friday.

He launched the new scheme while interacting with village sarpanches and labourers of some village panchayat video conferencing on Friday

Under the Shram Siddhi Abhiyan, labourers of rural areas who do not have job cards, will be provided work to each labourer by making their job cards.

The CM informed that under the Shram Siddhi Abhiyan, work will be given to every person in rural areas. For this, a door-to-door survey will be done and job cards will be made for those who do not have job cards. Labourers, who are unskilled, will be provided work under MNREGA and skilled labourers will be provided with work according to their ability.

According to the additional chief secretary (ACS Panchayat and Rural Development) Manoj Shrivastava at present, out of 22,809 gram panchayats in the state, in 22,695 MNREGA works are going on. So far, 21,01,600 labourers have been given employment in these works, which is almost twice as compared to last year.

The CM also informed that the government has restarted the Sambal Yojana, which will also cover migrant labourers. Under the scheme, the fees of the children of the poor, an amount of Rs16,000 was given to the mother after the birth of the child, arrangement of marriage of the girl child, rs 2 lakhs on normal death, Rs 4 lakhs on accidental death and Rs 5,000 rupees for funeral.

