Four Mumbai returnees test positive in Himachal, three confirmed cases in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A combine operator who came from Uttar Pradesh and another person from Mumbai today tested positive of COVID-19 in Punjab taking state’s tally to 2032. While in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh the tally touched 173 as four people who had returned from Mumbai tested positive.

Meanwhile four foreigners who entered the hill state from Leh detained. They along with an Asha worker who also tested positive have been shifted to the isolation ward of Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Civil Surgeon of Patiala Dr Harish Malhotra said Rapid Response Teams are now testing people in the district.

He said the ASHA worker who was posted at in Kauli block tested positive during random sampling of health workers.

While in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh four more people who returned from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus in Mandi district. These include a woman, her son and daughter. While the head of the family the man tested negative.

The taxi driver who hails from Mumbai also tested positive. He brought some passengers a few days ago and was quarantined after symptoms of influenza.

Meanwhile four foreigners who entered Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh from Leh late yesterday night were detained by the local authorities. All of them are tourists are from USA, Mexico, Japan and Switzerland. They came on a taxi from Leh to Sarchu in Himachal and then from there hired another taxi and reached Lahaul where they were detained.

Sources said they will be sent to deli from here once the concerned embassies are informed and they allow them to travel.

The locals of Lahaul valley have already requested the local authorities to ban the entry of outsiders in the district. Already the Manali-Leh highway has been opened for traffic on May 18.