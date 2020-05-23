Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Fined for improper disposal of PPE kits

Three hospitals in Guwahati were penalised by civic authorities for flouting rules of biomedical waste management. While a dental clinic was fined `50,000, two nursing homes were fined `10,000 each. The actions followed the recovery of some used PPE kits on roads and dustbins. That the PPE kits were not being disposed of properly had come to light after a man, believed to be mentally-ill, was found wearing one and roaming about.

NIA grills scribe for five hours

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) grilled a Guwahati journalist for five hours. Manash Jyoti Baruah, who works for a digital media house, said most questions were about arrested RTI activist Akhil Gogoi and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee of which Gogoi is a leader. The Guwahati Press Club took strong note of the summoning without a notice and petitioned the NIA, Assam Police and CBI chiefs. “Of late, there have been instances where journalists based in Guwahati, who also happen to be members of our club, were asked to appear before different investigating agencies in connection with certain cases. What has struck us is the manner in which some of them were asked to appear before the investigation agency,” the GPC wrote.

IIT finds way to prevent Alzheimer’s

IIT- Guwahati researchers claimed that they have worked on ideas that can help prevent or reduce short-term memory loss associated with Alzheimer’s disease. They studied the neurochemical principles of Alzheimer’s and explored new ways to prevent accumulation of neurotoxic molecules in the brain that are associated with short-term memory loss. The IIT team reported methods such as application of low-voltage electric field and the use of “Trojan peptides” to arrest the aggregation of neurotoxic molecules in the brain.

Insurgents sent to quarantine

Most insurgents from Northeast India operate out of the jungles of Myanmar. As such, chances of them contracting the virus are remote. However, when ten of them — five from NDFB and as many from KLO — were brought in a plane to Guwahati recently after they were handed over to India by Myanmar, they were sent to a hotel for 14-day institutional quarantine. Usually, the institutional quarantine in Assam is followed by another two-week home quarantine. It was not known if the government will put these 10 behind bars at the end of their institutional quarantine or extend the period of it.

