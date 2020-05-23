In last 24 hours 1,15,364 total samples tested for coronavirus, says ICMR

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: While India saw the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, a total of 1,15,364 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday.

As per ICMR's bulletin, a total of 28,34,798 samples of coronavirus have been tested so far.

With 6,654 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 137 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,720.

Out of the total number of cases, 69,597 are active and 51,784 have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 44,582 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268), and Delhi (12,319).



A nationwide lockdopwn is in place in India till May 31. However, many states have eased down the restrictions that were in place since March 25 to mitigate coronavirus.



(With IANS, ANI, ENS inputs)