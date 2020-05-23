India witnesses highest single-day spike with 6,654 fresh cases taking tally to 1,25,101

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: On Saturday, India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 137 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,720.

Out of the total number of cases, 69,597 are active and 51,784 have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 44,582 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (14,753), Gujarat (13,268), and Delhi (12,319).



Delhi has so far reported 12,319 cases with 208 fatalities and 5,897 people recovering from the disease. States with more than 5,000 cases are Rajasthan (6,494), Madhya Pradesh (6,170) and Uttar Pradesh (5,735).



Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,332), Andhra Pradesh (2,709), Punjab (2,029), Telangana (1,761), Bihar (2,177), Jammu and Kashmir (1,489), Karnataka (1,743), Odisha (1,189) and Haryana (1,067).

States and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Kerala (732), Jharkhand (308), Chandigarh (218), Assam (259), Tripura (175), Chhattisgarh (172) and Uttarakhand (153).

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till May 31.



(With inputs from ANI, IANS, ENS)