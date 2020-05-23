STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown 4.0: Congress releases documentary on Rahul's interaction with migrants

At the end of the documentary, Gandhi says the government should immediately give Rs 7,500 to the 13 crore needy families through direct cash transfer.

Published: 23rd May 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets migrant workers in Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets migrant workers in Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress released a documentary film on Saturday on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a group of migrant labourers last week, demanding justice for such workers who are walking hundreds of kilometres to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

At the end of the documentary, Gandhi says the government should immediately give Rs 7,500 to the 13 crore needy families through direct cash transfer.

The documentary captures the pain and helplessness the migrant labourers and their families are feeling, as they long to return to their villages after losing their means of livelihood in cities due to the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi had interacted with a group of migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in Delhi last Saturday and asked them about their problems as they walked home amid the lockdown.

In an over 16-minute documentary capturing this interaction, Gandhi says that coronavirus has hurt a lot of people, but it has hit the migrant labourers the most.

Gandhi, dressed in black pants and a white kurta, is seen sitting on the pavement and giving the migrant workers a patient hearing while assuring them of all help so that they reach their destination safely.

In the meeting with the group of 20 migrants, including women and children, walking from their work site near Ambala to their village in Jhansi, Gandhi is heard asking them about the problems faced by them due to the sudden announcement of the lockdown and the loss of livelihood.

The migrant labourers also allege that people threatened to beat them in Haryana if they went out of the house.

The documentary also shows Rahul Gandhi promising help and subsequently they being transported to their village near Jhansi in vans and cars.

Upon reaching their homes, the migrant labourers and their families thank Gandhi for his help.

At the end of the documentary, Gandhi's voiceover is heard saying: "My migrant labourer brothers and sisters, you are the strength of this country."

"You take the entire burden of this country on your shoulders. The whole country wants justice for you. It is everyone's responsibility to strengthen the power of this country," Gandhi says in the documentary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 India Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp