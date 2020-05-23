STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Couple on Shramik Special want to name newborn 'lockdown'

The parents of a boy born late Friday night in Burhanpur during a train commute amid the coronavirus outbreak said they wish to name him 'lockdown'.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes

By PTI

BURHANPUR: The parents of a boy born late Friday night in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh during a train commute amid the coronavirus outbreak said they wish to name him "lockdown".

Reena (32), traveling with her husband Udaybhan Singh Yadav on a Shramik Special from Mumbai to reach Ambedkar Nagar in UP, gave birth late Friday night in the district hospital here.

"He has been born in such a situation that we want to name him Lockdown Yadav," she told reporters here.

Her husband said he contacted the railway helpline after she went into labour in the train, and officials helped them alight at Burhanpur and took them to the hospital.

District Collector Praveen Singh Adhayach said the mother and newborn were doing well and the administration had provided Rs 5,000 as assistance besides clothes, medicine and food.

Adhayach said the family was sent to their destination in UP by a private vehicle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik Special Shramik Special train
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp