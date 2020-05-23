Plaster of Paris ban: Centre eases norms for idol makers facing crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing it as a relief to lakhs of artisans whose livelihoods have been severely impacted due to COVID-19 crisis, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that the decision to ban the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) to make idols has been delayed for a year.

This comes days after the Centre issued guidelines banning PoP for making idols.

It said that the use of single-use plastic, thermocol shall not be permitted at all and only eco-friendly material such as straw structure shall be used in making idols or decoration of idols/pandals/tazias in order to prevent pollution.

The guidelines had asked licences/permits may be granted by the local and urban bodies within the respective jurisdiction to only those idol manufacturers or makers or craftsman or artisans who uses only eco-friendly natural clay materials (but not PoP or baked clay) in making idols, prior to festive times.

“Idols made up of only natural, bio-degradable, eco-friendly raw material without any toxic, inorganic raw material should be encouraged, allowed and promoted,” it said.