Rajasthan to provide free buses for immersion of mortal remains in river Ganga

By IANS

JAIPUR: Special buses will run from Rajasthan to Uttarakhand for immersion of mortal remains of people who died under different circumstances during the lockdown, said chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Reviewing a high-level meeting here on late Friday night, the chief minister said that many families could not immerse the mortal remains of their family members who passed away during the lockdown. Hence we have decided to run buses free of cost to ensure they can immerse the mortal remains of their deceased members in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government has also permitted for plying of these buses into its state, he said further.

Around two or three family members can travel in these buses free of cost, said officials.

As per Hindu traditions, mortal remains of the deceased are immersed in Ganga for salvation.