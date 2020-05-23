STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relations between CM and Governor in Maharashtra like father and son: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai as a 'courtesy call'.

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari receives a bouquet from CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray at Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari receives a bouquet from CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray at Raj Bhavan. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. A Raj Bhavan statement described the meeting between the Sena MP and the governor as a "courtesy call".

Raut's visit came on the heels of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray skipping a meeting called by the governor to assess the state government's preparedness to tackle COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Opposition BJP had visited the governor and complained that the state government had failed in checking the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Raut told reporters that it was a courtesy visit. "The governor and the chief minister had no conflict between them. Their relations are like that of a father and a son, and they will remain like that," Raut said.

