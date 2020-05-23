Tension rattles Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district after Ambedkar statue found damaged

By PTI

BHADOHI: A statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was found damaged in Lakshmana village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Saturday, leading to tension in the area, police said.

Additional SP Ravindra Verma said that the 6-feet statue, installed in Dalit Basti of the village under the Aurai Police Station limits, was found damaged on Saturday morning. The incident led to tension in the area as people started gathering.

Verma said that police were rushed to the area. A new statue is being installed and a case has been registered against unidentified persons, the official said, adding a complaint has been received and investigations are on.

The ASP added that additional police force has been deployed in the village.