STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

25 flights to be operated from Mumbai airport: Maharashtra minister

Earlier in the day, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, also of the NCP, said that it was 'extremely ill-advised' to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 24th May 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

flights, airport

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A total of 25 flights will be operated in and out from the Mumbai international airport beginning May 25, when domestic flights resume partial operations in the country, state Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

Interestingly, this statement of Malik, a senior NCP leader, came hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he had sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to restart the operations at the Mumbai international airport.

Earlier in the day, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, also of the NCP, said that it was "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Mumbai International Airport will operate 25 flights in and out on daily basis starting Monday onwards. The number of flights will be increased steadily," Malik told news channels.

In an online briefing, Thackeray had said, "I spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri today and told him that the Mumbai international airport needs more time to resume its operations.

"Till the time MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited) plans and fine-tunes the airport operations, the aviation ministry should initiate minimum possible domestic flights from Maharashtra from May 25th, which are purely emergent in nature like for international transfer of passengers, medical emergencies, students, and cases on compassionate grounds".

Puri had announced resumption of domestic flight services from May 25 as part of the Centre's efforts to gradually open the air travel that was suspended nearly two months ago due to a lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flights Coronavirus Lockdown COVID19 Maharashtra
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp