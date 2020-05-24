STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2,818 Shramik Special trains have ferried around 37 lakh migrants since May 1: Railways

While 565 trains are currently in transit, 2,253 have arrived at their destinations, the railways said.

Published: 24th May 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant boards a train at Danapur station to reach their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Patna

Migrant boards a train at Danapur station to reach their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Patna. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways has ferried around 37 lakh migrant workers on board 2,818 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1, according to official data.

While 565 trains are currently in transit, 2,253 have arrived at their destinations, the railways said.

The 'Shramik Special' trains are being operated primarily on the requests of the states, which want to send migrant workers to their native places.

The Railways is bearing 85 per cent of the total cost of running each train while the rest is being borne by the states in the form of fares.

READ| Gujarat HC asks railways to waive one-way ticket charges of migrants

According to data with the Railways, Uttar Pradesh (1,301) has received the highest number of Shramik Special trains, followed by Bihar (973) and Jharkhand (144) and Madhya Pradesh (116).

Among the originating states, Gujarat (808) has used the most services to send migrant workers home, followed by Maharashtra (517) and Punjab (308).

The railways on Saturday said that over the next 10 days it will operate 2,600 trains and carry 36 lakh migrant workers home.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has had a devastating impact on the economy as well as on the livelihoods of lakhs of migrant workers.

It shone the spotlight on the miseries of migrant workers whose journeys on foot from several urban centres to their villages hundreds of kilometres away had grabbed headlines for almost two months.

There were incidents of many of them being killed in road accidents.

A number of migrant labourers were even killed by a speeding train after they fell asleep on the tracks.

On May 1, the Railways started the migrant special trains to facilitate the movement of such workers back to their home states.

While on the first day, four such trains were operated, it was escalated to 279 trains on May 20.

In the last four days, the railways has operated 260 trains on an average daily carrying about three lakh passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways Shramik special trains migrants crisis coornavirus Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp