STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam conducts nearly 60,000 COVID-19 tests so far, surpassing Kerala

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists that the state had conducted 59,553 tests till Sunday afternoon.
 

Published: 24th May 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam has surpassed Kerala in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists that the state had conducted 59,553 tests till Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t want to compete with anybody. A lot of discussions are going on in the national media on the Kerala model. It was a pleasant surprise for me this morning when I saw the tweets of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said they did 52,000 tests till May 23. In the given time, Assam did 56,000 tests,” Sarma said.

“We are a small state. Our health infrastructure is new. Kerala health infrastructure is known. The credit goes to our medical fraternity for achieving this feat,” he said.

The testing capacity at the six government facilities in Assam is 2,500 per day. With infrastructure being put in place, the Minister exuded confidence that it would go up to 5,000 a day from next week.

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted: “In a strong testimony to excellent team work and our steely resolve to do the best in a crisis like #COVID19, I am humbled to share that #Assam has carried out 55862 tests so far. This is higher than Kerala's (52771), a state known for its healthcare excellence.”

“My congratulations to behind-the-curtain #COVIDHeroes - our lab technicians, scientists, microbiology faculty of medical colleges, & team RMRC Lahowal who make extraordinary efforts to make this happen. And most certainly kudos to our dedicated teams from #HealthDept,” another tweet of the Minister reads.

Till 5:30 pm of Sunday, Assam recorded a total of 352 COVID-19 positive cases including four deaths. There are now 288 active cases. Sarma said 98% of the cases were reported from people who had arrived from outside and were in institutional quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam covid 19 Assam COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Kerala model
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp