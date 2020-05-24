Ganganauts training resume, Russian language among other modules this week

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four Indian astronauts are keeping well and have resumed training, as per the Russian Space Agency, ROSCOSMOS.

The astronauts who started training in Russia since February 10, were given a temporary break owing to the COVID pandemic lockdown.

However, training at the Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) resumed on May 12, assured the Russian Space Agency.

The Gaganauts, who are astronauts training for gaganyaan, will be given theoretical classes on the basics of astrogation, the basics of manned spacecraft control and the Russian language, this week, they added.

In an official announcement, ROSCOSMOS stated that the "GCTC continues to observe anti-epidemic regulations according to which sanitary and hygienic measures are carried out at all the GCTC facilities, social distancing measures are applied and the presence of unauthorized persons is restricted; all employees and cosmonauts must wear medical masks and gloves."

Human Spaceflight Center, ISRO signed a contract with Russian Space Agency to train their astronauts on June 27, 2019.