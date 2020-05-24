STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ganganauts training resume, Russian language among other modules this week

The astronauts who started training in Russia since February 10, were given a temporary break owing to the COVID pandemic lockdown.

Published: 24th May 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four Indian astronauts are keeping well and have resumed training, as per the Russian Space Agency, ROSCOSMOS.

The astronauts who started training in Russia since February 10, were given a temporary break owing to the COVID pandemic lockdown.

However, training at the Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) resumed on May 12, assured the Russian Space Agency.

The Gaganauts, who are astronauts training for gaganyaan, will be given theoretical classes on the basics of astrogation, the basics of manned spacecraft control and the Russian language, this week, they added.

In an official announcement, ROSCOSMOS stated that the "GCTC continues to observe anti-epidemic regulations according to which sanitary and hygienic measures are carried out at all the GCTC facilities, social distancing measures are applied and the presence of unauthorized persons is restricted; all employees and cosmonauts must wear medical masks and gloves."

Human Spaceflight Center, ISRO signed a contract with Russian Space Agency to train their astronauts on June 27, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gaganyaan Gaganauts ROSCOSMOS
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp