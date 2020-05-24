STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If states want UP migrant workers back they have to seek our permission: UP CM Adityanath

'These workers are our biggest resource and will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as state government is going to set up a commission for their employment,' Adityanath said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Any state which wants migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh back, has to seek permission from the state government and need to ensure their socio-legal-monetary rights, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Upset that migrant labourers were "not properly taken care of" by various states in wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, Adityanath said, "These workers are our biggest resource and will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as state government is going to set up a commission for their employment."

"They are our people and if some states want them back, they have to seek permission from the state government," Adityanath said in an interaction with the RSS- affiliated publications 'Panchjanya' and 'Organiser'.

As per feedback received from migrant workers who reached Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said safeguarding their rights should get utmost attention and importance.

"All migrant workers are being registered and their skills mapped. Any state or entity interested in inviting migrant workers will need to assure and provide for their socio-legal-monetary rights," he said.

About the commission, Adityanath said it has been proposed to look into various factors associated with migrant workers' rights and to prevent exploitation while providing an official framework to ensure socio-economic-legal support for them.

"Insurance, social security, re-employment assistance, provision for unemployment allowance etc are some of the factors which will be looked into by the commission," he said.

So far, over 23 lakh of migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh by the efforts of the state government, Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, adding, "75 per cent of those who came from Mumbai and 50 per cent from Delhi were tested positive for  coronavirus.

He said that by next week, all migrant labourers who want to come back to Uttar Pradesh, will reach the state and every necessary arrangement for their screening and onward journey to their final destinations have been made.

Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "effectively handling the coronavirus crisis", and said that India is in secured position due to the timely decisions taken by the government at the Centre.

Credit should be given to PM Modi, he kept on guiding the chief ministers, he said.

About generating new employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said a German company is shifting its production facility from China to India and may start manufacturing more than 30 lakh shoes in Agra.

