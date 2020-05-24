STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Landlord arrested for killing tenant over using 100-watt bulb

The victim did not sustain any external injury but during post-mortem, doctors learnt that he had sustained an internal injury on his head which led to bleeding.

Published: 24th May 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old landlord was arrested for allegedly killing his tenant after an argument broke out between them over a 100-watt bulb, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, they said. The deceased identified as Jagdish was an e-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife and an eight-year-old daughter on the first floor of a building, while his landlord Amit stayed with his family on the ground floor, police said.

According to police, Jagdish's wife was in the kitchen when the landlord arrived at their house at 7.45 pm and raised objections over using a 100-watt bulb as it consumes more electricity.

He replaced the bulb with an LED light bulb, following which an argument ensued between Jagdish and his landlord Amit.

The landlord slapped Jagdish twice and he fell unconscious on a couch, a senior police officer said.

His wife then took him to a hospital with the help of a relative. But Jagdish died during the course of treatment at the hospital, the officer said.

The victim did not sustain any external injury but during post-mortem, doctors learnt that he had sustained an internal injury on his head which led to bleeding, he added.

A case was registered on the complaint of his wife and the landlord was arrested, police said. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Murder
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp