STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Liquor shops to reopen in Pondicherry from May 25 but with rates equal to Tamil Nadu's

The Special Excise duty is variable for these brands and is set for a period of three months from the start of sale. 

Published: 24th May 2020 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After two months of shutdown, liquor shops in Puducherry and Karaikal will reopen from Monday with hiked prices equal to that of Tamil Nadu's rates, to keep tipplers in nearby districts away from the Union Territory. 

The government has levied a Special Excise Duty of 25 percent on the MRP of IMFL (India Made Foreign Liquor) brands which are exclusively sold in Puducherry and Karaikal, numbering 766 and some duty on the remaining 154 brands sold in the UT. 

The Special Excise duty is variable for these brands and is set for a period of three months from the start of sale. 

For arrack, 20 per cent Special Excise duty has been levied on ex-distillery price.

The shops will function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and only take away would be allowed, said PWD minister A Namassivayam holding the Excise portfolio.

Each buyer can get a maximum of 4.5 litres of IMFL and 7.5 litres of beer. The shops will display the price of the liquor  of all brands according to the quantity.

Bars have not permitted to sell liquor. 

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Special Excise duty has been levied to ensure that people from adjoining districts of neighbouring states do not come to Puducherry to purchase liquor, said Namassivayam.  

Additional police force has been deployed on the borders and there would be strict vigil on  the border shops by a team of Excise and police personnel, he said.

For restarting liquor sale in Yanam region, a proposal by levying special excise duty to match the rates in Andhra Pradesh is being processed, while for Mahe region, reopening liquor shops will depend on starting liquor sale in Kerala, said Namassivayam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pondicherry liquor shops Pondicherry alcohol Pondicherry
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp