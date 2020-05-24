STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 50231;  records highest daily spike of 3041 cases

With 58 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, the death toll in the state rose to 1635, the official said.

Published: 24th May 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 3041 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike, taking the state tally to 50231, a health official said.

With 58 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, the death toll in the state rose to 1635, the official said.

This was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50231, new cases 3041, deaths 1635, discharged patients 14600, active cases 33988, people tested so far 362862.

