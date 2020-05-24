STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man injured in wall collapse incident post encounter in Srinagar dies

The wall had collapsed when people were clearing the debris of one of the houses destroyed in the encounter, leaving four people injured.

Published: 24th May 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 12:55 PM

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A 65-year-old man, who was injured along with three other people when a wall of a house collapsed near an encounter site in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

Manzoor Ahmad,  a resident of Hawal, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital here this morning, a police officer said.

This has taken the death toll in the house collapse incident to two.

Basim Aijaz, a resident of Chota Bazar in Karan Nagar area of the city, succumbed to the injuries at SMHS hospital late Wednesday night.

Four people, including Aijaz, were injured on Tuesday at the encounter site at Kanemazar in Nawakadal area of the city where two militants including a top Hizbul commander Junaid Sehrai were killed.

The wall had collapsed when people were clearing the debris of one of the houses destroyed in the encounter, leaving four people injured.

