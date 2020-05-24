'Modi Aarti' in Uttarakhand draws flak; complaint filed for equating PM with God

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Baratiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries in Uttarakhand came up with ‘Modi Aarti’, written along the lines of religious hymn of ‘Hanuman Aarti’ to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian National Congress has criticised the BJP for allegedly insulting the religious sentiments.

Following the events, the Congress party’s women wing lodged a formal complaint with the local police for 'hurting religious sentiments' in the 'Arti' for placing the Prime Minister equal with God.

Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition, former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Haldwani said, "Such acts reflect of a dangerous culture. No one can be equated with God. BJP should focus on dealing with the national crisis not indulge in sycophancy."

The aarti has been written by a BJP supporter Renuka Pant and was launched on May 22 at a function organised by Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and presided over by Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Commenting on the issues, Joshi said, "Our honorable Prime Minister has done a lot for our country and we hope will will do a lot more in coming years. He deserves praise and his statue to be erected to honor him."

The ‘Modi Aarti’ is filled with praises for the Prime Minister, from decision on revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to providing hydroxychloroquine to the US and his initiative to fight terrorism and corruption in the country along with other decisions.