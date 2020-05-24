Over 30 per cent of 1.5 lakh migrants who returned to Uttarakhand not quarantined

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Out of approximately 1.5 lakh migrants who returned to Uttarakhand till date, over 30% have not been sent to any quarantine including institutional or home.

However, officials said that suitable arrangements are being put in place to quarantine the returning migrants soon.

Amit Negi, secretary, state health department said, "We have made suitable arrangements for institutional quarantine of retrunees. Instructions have been also issued to monitor those who are being sent for home quarantine."

This risks spreading of COVID-19 in the remotest corners of the hill state. Meanwhile, total 145 positive cases emerged in the state in last 24 hours taking the count of coronavirus patients from 153 to 245.

Majority of the positive patients are among those who were brought from Maharastra via train.

Uttarakhand high court, last week directed the state government to send people returning to Uttarakhand from red zone areas of the other parts of the country into a week long 'institutional quarantine' before letting them enter the state.

Later, a day after, Uttarakhand high court directed the state government to quarantine returning migrants from red zone areas of the country at border ardaas of the state, the government said it was not possible.