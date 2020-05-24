STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSC chairman BR Sharma appointed as head of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SSC chairman B R Sharma, who had recently asked the government to relieve him from the post within a month of getting two-year extension, has been appointed as the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, a Personnel Ministry statement said on Saturday.

A 1984 batch IAS (retired) officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Sharma served as the chief secretary in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before proceeding on deputation to the central government.

He was in October 2019 appointed as the chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and was re-employed by the Centre for two years after his superannuation on April 30, 2020.

"Recently, Sharma put in a request to the Department of Personnel & Training for being relieved from the post of chairman SSC," the Personnel Ministry statement said, without giving further details.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu appointed him as the chairman of J-K PSC till he attains 62 years of age.

"Newly appointed chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC), B R Sharma called on Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh here today," the statement said.

While wishing good luck to Sharma, Singh expressed the need to promptly revive the recruitment process to various posts in the new Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

He said, as chairman PSC of the new Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Sharma has crucial responsibility ahead, for which his long administrative experience and knowledge of Jammu & Kashmir will be of help.

Sharma thanked the minister for his continued support and guidance.

He also thanked the minister for advising him during his tenure as chairman SSC while handling some of the crucial decisions pertaining to the selection process and other related matters, it said.

Sharma also gave Singh an update of the current status of the various selection processes under SSC which had got disturbed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, it had been an honour for him to serve in the highly important position of chairman SSC, particularly at a time when the Government of India is seeking to bring in maximum transparency and objectivity in selection to various governments posts, the statement added.

