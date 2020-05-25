STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahmedabad university starts admissions to UG programmes based on class 10, 11 scores

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Indian universities are now evaluating carefully how they can best support students who hope to enter the college this year.

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad University on Monday said it has started admissions to undergraduate programmes based on Class 10 and Class 11 scores, while students await their Class 12 results which are delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Admissions to the institute's graduate & Ph.D. programmes for the session of 2020 are also underway, the university said.

"Our Class 12 students should not be worried at all about the next phase of their education at the University. We are committed to supporting students and ensuring that they do not lose an academic year as they leave school," Ahmedabad University Vice-Chancellor, Pankaj Chandra, said in a statement.

"Our holistic admissions process is geared to understanding students and their context beyond marks. While high school scores are an important indicator of potential, our focus is on using different ways to bring to light the many ways in which young people can contribute and bring value to themselves and the larger community," Chandra said.

"These are challenging times. We need to relook at how we engage with young minds differently and prepare them for a changed world. In this digitized environment, the onus is to constantly reimagine and innovate teaching methods, as we embrace a new world, post-Covid," said Chandra, adding that Ahmedabad University was one of the first to take the plunge into online classroom education in the first week of lockdown.

Established in 2009, Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university that offers students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning and research thinking.

"The university uses a combination of academic results, faculty interactions, personal statements and a deep understanding of the context of each individual to admit students," said Hansa Sachdev, Director, Office of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid, Ahmedabad University.

"With the admissions team working remotely, the university is ensuring support to each applicant, as they navigate the changing landscape of University admissions," she said.

