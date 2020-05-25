STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Can cough sound help COVID-19 diagnosis? Yes, says IISc, Bengaluru scientists

Similar to the dataset creation stage, the application requests for recording the voice samples, and preferably provides a score indicating the probability of Covid infection.

Published: 25th May 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A passenger gets thermal scanned as he arrives at T-3 airport for domestic travel after flights were resumed in New Delhi Monday May 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Can respiratory, cough and speech sounds diagnose COVID-19 carriers? A group of scientists from the IISc, Bengaluru experimenting on sound-based diagnostics for coronavirus, are confident that it can help in faster and economical detection as limited sample study show that cough of a COVID patient is different from those suffering from other respiratory ailments such as bronchitis or upper respiratory infection.

For large data collection to test the hypothesis, they got a nod from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

The project, “Coswara”, attempts to provide a simple tool for COVID diagnostics based on respiratory, cough and speech sounds.

The team aims to release the diagnosis tool as a web/mobile application. Similar to the dataset creation stage, the application requests for recording the voice samples, and preferably provides a score indicating the probability of COVID infection.

Sriram Ganapathy, Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering, IISc, along with a seven-member team is working on the project since March-end, when COVID-19 cases in the country picked up.  The team started collecting data (voice, cough sample on smartphone) of people affected with Covid-19 and other respiratory infections.

“Cough has lot of variants and we found some interesting differences in the cough of the healthy subject to those suffering from respiratory ailments. But the sample was very small to make any conclusion and we decided to reach out to hospitals for data sharing. But due to internal regulations, there were issues related to data sharing and that is when we approached the ICMR for data collection approval,” said Ganapathy.  

During the research for the project, the team found an interesting US-based research paper showing that cough of COVID-19 patient is very different from other respiratory ailments like bronchitis or upper respiratory infection.

"It showed 95 per cent accuracy using voice and cough based data for Covid-19 detection. I shared the paper published early May with the ICMR during the virtual presentation and they were like this can help public based health system and will be a significant boost,” added Ganapathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Corona Warrior Indian Council for Medical Research Coswara IISc Bengaluru
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp