Centre issues SOP for movements of Indian nationals stranded abroad, want to leave country

Travel cost has to be borne by the travellers, who should be asymptomatic to be allowed to enter India.

Published: 25th May 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday unveiled new Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for movement of both Indian nationals stranded abroad as well as those who want to fly out of the country.

When it comes to Indian nationals stranded abroad, priority will be given to those in distress such as migrant workers and labourers who are laid off, short-term-visa holders faced with the expiry of visas, persons with medical emergency/ pregnant women/ elderly, those required to return to India due to death of a family member, and students.

They have to register themselves with the Indian Missions. Non-scheduled commercial flights and ships would bring them to India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

Travel cost has to be borne by the travellers, who should be asymptomatic to be allowed to enter India.

All those who will arrive from abroad will have to follow the guidelines for quarantine arrangements issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the SOP said.

The schedule day, place and time of arrival of planes and ships would be displayed by the MEA on their online digital platform, on at least two-day notice.

For those wanting to leave India, the MHA said, they have to apply to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) or to any agency designated by MoCA for this purpose, along with necessary details, including the places of departure and arrival, as prescribed by MoCA.

Non-scheduled commercial flights — bringing back stranded Indians from abroad — would be deployed. The cost of travel would have to be borne by the travellers.

“Travel to destination countries would be allowed for those who are citizens of that country; who holds a visa of at least one-year duration of that country; and green card or OCI cardholder,” the SOP said.

Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight.

