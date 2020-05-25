STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Two-week isolation must for foreigners

Passengers who are found to be symptomatic during screening upon arrival will be isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It will be mandatory for international travellers arriving in India to undergo 14-day quarantine — seven days of institutional quarantine at their own expense followed by a week of home isolation, according to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In cases of any distress, serious illness, death in the family, children below 10 years or pregnancy, home quarantine of 14 days may be permitted, said the guidelines, adding that Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory during this period. The same rules apply for those arriving through land borders as well.

While at the time of boarding a flight or ship, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed after the thermal screening. Passengers who are found to be symptomatic during screening upon arrival will be isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol.

The rest, quarantined institutionally, will also have to undergo RTPCR test for Covid-19 as per country’s testing protocol and if found positive, depending on the clinical severity, they can be moved to Covid care centres, health centres or hospitals, it added.

The guidelines for domestic travellers said only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel on the condition that they will self-monitor their health for 14 days and inform district health authorities in case they develop any infection symptom.

