Cyclone: BJP and Governor target Mamata, Didi says no to ‘communal politics’

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Four days after Amphan ravaged Bengal, the BJP accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not being able to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also criticised the government for seeking Army’s support three days after the devastation. “Our Army has in short time performed in exemplary manner and effected restoration work. A big relief to suffering people. Should have been called @MamataOfficial earliest and not after three days,’’ he tweeted.

Though PM Narendra Modi had praised Mamata for being in the forefront to combat the cyclone, the BJP’s state leadership continued targeting Mamata, her party and her government. Hitting out at the BJP for cashing in on the disaster, Mamata asked the opposition to set politics aside. “If you don’t like me, shoot me dead ... To those sitting here and pursuing shallow politics, I would advise them not to cash in on a natural disaster .Don’t try to foment communal tension. This is not the time please.”

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh tried to tour the cyclone-ravaged areas of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore district on Saturday and Sunday. But the police stopped him saying he would have to go for 14-day quarantine if he enters those areas.

“The government failed to deliver after the cyclone ravaged the state. Relief materials have not reached even after four days of the destruction. It has decided not to allow anybody else to do the job which it has failed to deliver,’’ said a livid Ghosh.

BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha said had the government taken precautionary measures, the massive death toll of 86 persons could have been averted.

Meanwhile, the Army assisted the government to speed up restoration of essential services in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. “Electric supply has resumed in 50 per cent of the areas which were without power,” Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said.