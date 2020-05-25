STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone: BJP and Governor target Mamata, Didi says no to ‘communal politics’

Four days after Amphan ravaged Bengal, the BJP accused the  Mamata Banerjee government of not being able to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.  

Published: 25th May 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans clear uprooted trees from a Kolkata road on Sunday | Pti

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Four days after Amphan ravaged Bengal, the BJP accused the  Mamata Banerjee government of not being able to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.  

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also criticised the government for seeking Army’s support three days after the devastation. “Our Army has in short time performed in exemplary manner and effected restoration work. A big relief to suffering people. Should have been called @MamataOfficial earliest and not after three days,’’ he tweeted.

Though PM Narendra Modi had praised Mamata for being in the forefront to combat the cyclone, the BJP’s state leadership continued targeting Mamata, her party and her government. Hitting out at the BJP for cashing in on the disaster, Mamata asked the opposition  to set politics aside. “If you don’t like me, shoot me dead ... To those sitting here and pursuing shallow politics, I would advise them not to cash in on a natural disaster .Don’t try to foment communal tension. This is not the time please.”

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh tried to tour the cyclone-ravaged areas of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore district on Saturday and Sunday. But the police stopped him saying he would have to go for 14-day quarantine if he enters those areas.

“The government failed to deliver after the cyclone ravaged the state. Relief materials have not reached even after four days of the destruction. It has decided not to allow anybody else to do the job which it has failed to deliver,’’ said a livid Ghosh.

BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha said had the government taken precautionary measures, the massive death toll of 86 persons could have been averted.

Meanwhile, the Army assisted the government to speed up restoration of essential services in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. “Electric supply has resumed in 50 per cent of the areas which were without power,” Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee BJP Cyclone Amphan West Bengal cyclone damage
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp