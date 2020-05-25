STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata diary

The Angel of Victory, the 16-ft tall weather vane and lightening arrester atop the monument’s dome, remained untouched.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Close shave for Victoria Memorial
Cyclone Amphan uprooted 12 trees on the sprawling 57-acre garden surrounding Victoria Memorial Hall. Though the statues spread across the garden were not damaged, a tree fell on a fibreglass rain-shed that leads to the office. The Angel of Victory, the 16-ft tall weather vane and lightening arrester atop the monument’s dome, remained untouched. Other than the trees and the rain-shed, there has been no damage to the monument.

Pending ICSE, ISC exams in July
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations announced that the pending ICSE exams will be held from July 2 and the ISC exams from July 1. The ICSE exams will continue till July 12 and ISC till July 14. The Council published the revised schedule on its website with a series of instructions for the examinees. The candidates have been asked to reach the exam centres well ahead of time to avoid crowing at the entrance and to ensure staggered entry into the venues. The students have to maintain social distancing on the premises. Every candidate will have to wear a mask or a face cover and carry sanitisers. Use of gloves is optional for those appearing in these test, according to the exam guidelines.

Panel to inspect Covid hospitals
The health department has set up a team of doctors to ascertain whether health workers are regularly visiting patients at Covid hospitals in Kolkata. The team will also look into communication between hospital authorities and relatives of patients. The team was formed after some of the family members alleged that they were not promptly informed by the hospital authorities about the death of their kin. The team will visit the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, AMRI Hospital and Desun Hospital.

Logistic problem in holding higher secondary exams
With hundreds of schools and college buildings in cyclone-hit areas turned into storm shelters, heads of several institutions expressed concern over conducting the remaining higher secondary exams which are to be held on June 2, 5, and 29. Calcutta University’s final-year exams are scheduled for mid-July. “We understand the plight of these poor homeless people. But it will difficult for us to clean and sanitise the campus within a short notice before the higher secondary exams are held,” said the headmaster of a school, explaining his situation.

Pranab Mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal
pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp