Kolkata diary

Close shave for Victoria Memorial

Cyclone Amphan uprooted 12 trees on the sprawling 57-acre garden surrounding Victoria Memorial Hall. Though the statues spread across the garden were not damaged, a tree fell on a fibreglass rain-shed that leads to the office. The Angel of Victory, the 16-ft tall weather vane and lightening arrester atop the monument’s dome, remained untouched. Other than the trees and the rain-shed, there has been no damage to the monument.

Pending ICSE, ISC exams in July

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations announced that the pending ICSE exams will be held from July 2 and the ISC exams from July 1. The ICSE exams will continue till July 12 and ISC till July 14. The Council published the revised schedule on its website with a series of instructions for the examinees. The candidates have been asked to reach the exam centres well ahead of time to avoid crowing at the entrance and to ensure staggered entry into the venues. The students have to maintain social distancing on the premises. Every candidate will have to wear a mask or a face cover and carry sanitisers. Use of gloves is optional for those appearing in these test, according to the exam guidelines.

Panel to inspect Covid hospitals

The health department has set up a team of doctors to ascertain whether health workers are regularly visiting patients at Covid hospitals in Kolkata. The team will also look into communication between hospital authorities and relatives of patients. The team was formed after some of the family members alleged that they were not promptly informed by the hospital authorities about the death of their kin. The team will visit the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, AMRI Hospital and Desun Hospital.

Logistic problem in holding higher secondary exams

With hundreds of schools and college buildings in cyclone-hit areas turned into storm shelters, heads of several institutions expressed concern over conducting the remaining higher secondary exams which are to be held on June 2, 5, and 29. Calcutta University’s final-year exams are scheduled for mid-July. “We understand the plight of these poor homeless people. But it will difficult for us to clean and sanitise the campus within a short notice before the higher secondary exams are held,” said the headmaster of a school, explaining his situation.

