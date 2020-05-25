STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland reports 3 coronavirus cases for first time

Official sources said three persons, including a woman, who returned from Chennai on Friday, tested positive.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nagaland on Monday recorded three COVID-19 cases – the first such cases in the state – although one person from the state, referred to Guwahati last month, had tested positive.

Official sources said three persons, including a woman, who returned from Chennai on Friday, tested positive.

“Two of them are showing mild symptoms and is asymptomatic,” Nagaland’s Principal Secretary (Health) Menukhol John said. He said the patients were undergoing treatment at District Hospital, Dimapur, and Chedema COVID-19 Hospital in Kohima.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted: “Unfortunately, two persons in Dimapur and one in Kohima have been tested positive for Covid-19. Please do not panic. We need to handle it with utmost care and responsibility. Necessary action of contact tracing and containment measures are being taken and the situation closely monitored.”

Officially, Nagaland is the last state of the Northeast after Sikkim to record COVID-19 cases. In the case of the patient referred by Nagaland’s Dimapur, who tested positive at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Assam, both states had disowned him by not counting it as their case.

