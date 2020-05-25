STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quarantine causing stress and depression among asymptomatic patients: Study

The average age of the quarantined people was 33.5 years and 72 per cent of them were males.

Published: 25th May 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

A quarantine centre in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

Image of a quarantine centre being disinfected. (File photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The COVID-mandated quarantine is severely impacting the mental well-being of individuals, a study by a medical training and research institute has found.

The study led by Upendra Singh, a lecturer at Department of Psychiatric Social Work, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, found that the psychological impact of quarantine period on asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 was quite high compared to normal conditions.

A total of 380 individuals participated in the study. The average age of the quarantined people was 33.5 years and 72 per cent of them were males.

All the participants were educated, with 66 per cent being well-qualified.

The results showed over 46 per cent of the quarantined participants were suffering from severe stress, followed by anxiety (14 per cent) and depression (8 per cent).

Almost nil interaction with others worsened the psychological health of the quarantined, found the analysis, adding the distress multiplied due to lack of proper mental health facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
quarantine Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp