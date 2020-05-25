Quarantine causing stress and depression among asymptomatic patients: Study

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The COVID-mandated quarantine is severely impacting the mental well-being of individuals, a study by a medical training and research institute has found.

The study led by Upendra Singh, a lecturer at Department of Psychiatric Social Work, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, found that the psychological impact of quarantine period on asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 was quite high compared to normal conditions.

A total of 380 individuals participated in the study. The average age of the quarantined people was 33.5 years and 72 per cent of them were males.

All the participants were educated, with 66 per cent being well-qualified.

The results showed over 46 per cent of the quarantined participants were suffering from severe stress, followed by anxiety (14 per cent) and depression (8 per cent).

Almost nil interaction with others worsened the psychological health of the quarantined, found the analysis, adding the distress multiplied due to lack of proper mental health facilities.