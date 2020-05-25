STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quarantine hiccups for states as domestic flights resume amid COVID-19 crisis

Many states wary of arrivals increasing viral load, add home quarantine rider; except Andhra and Bengal, all others to start flights today

Published: 25th May 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

A worker gives finishing touches to an open-ground quarantine facility during the fourth phase of COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at BKC in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic flight service will resume on Monday after a two-month forced coronavirus break, but whether or not you will have to undergo quarantine will depend on the state you fly into.

With the Centre on Sunday allowing states to set their own quarantine protocols, travellers were left scratching their heads to figure out what would happen when they reach their destination.

While several states like Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab and Manipur decided on 14-day home quarantine upon arrival, Chhattisgarh went a step ahead and insisted on mandatory 14-day quarantine at state-operated or paid facilities (see box).

Andhra inserted a second layer, saying institutional quarantine would be enforced for those coming from high incidence states like Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and metros like Chennai and Mumbai.

But why would anyone on, say, a business trip want to be quarantined if they plan to return within a few days?

While announcing the resumption of flights last week, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri had admitted that quarantine for asymptomatic fliers did not make sense.

The minister’s persuasive skills were severely tested on Sunday, with him tweeting well past 9.30 pm: “It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country. Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow.”

While West Bengal wanted flights put off till Thursday because of the cyclone, regular services in Andhra Pradesh will resume from Tuesday.

Others states like Telangana and Rajasthan did not have any issues with the arrivals. Maharashtra hemmed and hawed but finally decided to allow 25 flights in and out of Mumbai while underscoring the home quarantine point.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray put up stiff opposition to the resumption of air traffic because its airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur continue to be in the red zone.

Much later, another minister Nawab Malik said 25 flights will be operated from Mumbai.

Odisha took the position of allowing all domestic fliers to travel for work without quarantine if they return within 72 hours. UP, while emphasising on quarantine, said it would follow protocol, including sticking a flag at the house of the flier indicating the quarantine.

In the end, exasperated twitterati Gaurav Agarwal  said, “@MoHFW_INDIA @MoCA_GoI so many instructions issued for domestic travel... on top of this every state is acting funny and talking of own rules like 14-day quarantine. Better not to travel.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
domestic flights quarantine Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown 4.0 Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp