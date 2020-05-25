STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India-China standoff: Tensions ebb after crucial meeting on Sunday

On 11 September, as reported by this paper, there was a stand-off between both sides but it was resolved the same day.

NEW DELHI: After a long spell of tension between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, Sunday saw some thaw after both sides agreed to some points during a crucial meeting held on Sunday.There have been several rounds of meetings between India and China since May 5 when troops from both sides clashed near Finger 4 and a large number of them were injured.

“There have been continuous meeting at Sector Commander and Division Commander levels,” said a source privy to the developments, adding that the talks were inconclusive because both sides are not on the same page on many points.Sunday’s meeting was also held amid reports of “temporary detention” of Indian troops by the Chinese.

According to sources, “more than a thousand Chinese troops encircled Indian troops last week and then held back a few of them along with their weapons — both Army and ITBP personnel — for a few hours.”
The matter was reportedly resolved after the intervention of officers from both sides.However, the Army rejected the reports.Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said, “There has been no detention of Indian soldiers at the borders. We categorically deny this.”

Tension between the two sides have been building up for quite some time. On 11 September, as reported by this paper, there was a stand-off between both sides but it was resolved the same day. That time also, Indian patrol team was stopped on the Northern side of the Pangong Tso Lake.According to sources, the Chinese have occupied Finger 4 and have erected multiple tents. They have also hoisted a Chinese Flag. 

