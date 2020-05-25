STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vegetable vendor in Assam lynched by gang of five, two held

The middle-aged Sanatan Deka was attacked after his bicycle had allegedly hit the car of an accused.

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A vegetable vendor in Assam was lynched by a gang of five men, an incident that has triggered an outrage.

The middle-aged Sanatan Deka was attacked after his bicycle had allegedly hit the car of an accused. The incident took place at Monahkuchi village near Hajo in Kamrup district.

The police arrested two accused, Faizur Hoque and Eyusuf Uddin Ahmed. The three others have gone into hiding but the police said they would track them down soon.

After losing his job in a factory during the COVID-19 lockdown, Deka had begun selling vegetables. He hailed from Tetelia village in the district.

On Sunday, his bicycle had hit the car of an accused. The collision made Jalil Ali and Sabir Ali, who were in the vehicle, to pick up a quarrel with the vegetable vendor. Soon, three acquaintances of the duo joined in. What followed next was a brutal attack on Deka which left him grievously injured.

When the locals started flocking to the site, the five accused fled. The locals rushed Deka to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The incident triggered an outrage among users of social media. They demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

